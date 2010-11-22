Image caption Mike O'Hara said people had shouted abuse at him

A Guernsey minister has received abuse from the public after he opposed switching money from his budget to bowel cancer screening.

Culture and Leisure Minister Mike O'Hara argued against diverting £250,000 from preserving museum artefacts to bowel cancer screening.

He said money for the screenings should come from the larger health budget.

Mr O'Hara said he had received four telephone calls abusing him for his stand.

He said: "You just would not believe how difficult it has been.

"You do not expect to pick up the phone and have people shouting at you 'I hope you die of bowel cancer.'

"It has upset me a great deal. I have found it very hard."