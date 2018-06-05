Image copyright RTÉ

A 30-year-old man has died after a shooting at an Irish gym founded by the father of world boxing champion Katie Taylor.

Two other men, aged 35 and 57, were also injured in the shooting at Bray Boxing Club in County Wicklow, which happened at 06:55 local time on Tuesday morning.

It is believed the attacker entered the club and fired a number of shots.

The gym was founded by Pete Taylor.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Katie Taylor was an Olympic champion and five-time world champion as an amateur boxer

His daughter, Katie, is the woman's unified lightweight champion and won gold at the 2012 London Olympics.

Irish police said that the suspected attacker left the scene of the shooting silver-coloured Volkswagen van with Northern Ireland registration plates.

A forensic examination of the scene is being carried out by Gardaí (Irish police).