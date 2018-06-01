Europe

German zoo escape: Lions, tigers and jaguar recaptured in Lünebach

  • 1 June 2018
The lions Malor and Lira (front) in Eifel zoo in 2016 Image copyright AFP
Image caption The lions Malor and Lira (front) in Eifel zoo in 2016. It is unclear if they were among the escapees

Two lions, two tigers and a jaguar that escaped their enclosures at a zoo in western Germany have been recaptured.

The animals were found inside the zoo compound in Lünebach after a search involving a drone, officials told German media. Local residents had earlier been told to stay indoors.

A bear also escaped from the privately owned Eifel zoo, but was shot dead, a local official told AFP.

The animals broke out after flooding from a storm damaged their enclosures.

A massive search was then launched involving police, firefighters and veterinarians.

Local authorities did not give further details of the recapture but a spokesperson told AFP news agency that the animals were "in their cages".

Owned by the Wallpott family, the 30-hectare (74-acre) zoo is home to nearly 400 animals of 60 species, including Siberian tigers and lions.

Media captionA severe storm triggered huge floods in Lünebach. Video: @Fliesen_Tisch on Twitter

It was first established in 1965 with only dogs, donkeys and a wild boar, according to the zoo's website, and is visited by 70,000 people a year.

Friday's escape comes two years after two lions broke out of their cages at a zoo in Leipzig in eastern Germany. One was shot dead and the other recaptured.

