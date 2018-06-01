Image copyright AFP Image caption The lions Malor and Lira (front) in Eifel zoo in 2016. It is unclear if they were among the escapees

Two lions, two tigers and a jaguar that escaped their enclosures at a zoo in western Germany have been recaptured.

The animals were found inside the zoo compound in Lünebach after a search involving a drone, officials told German media. Local residents had earlier been told to stay indoors.

A bear also escaped from the privately owned Eifel zoo, but was shot dead, a local official told AFP.

The animals broke out after flooding from a storm damaged their enclosures.

A massive search was then launched involving police, firefighters and veterinarians.

Local authorities did not give further details of the recapture but a spokesperson told AFP news agency that the animals were "in their cages".

Owned by the Wallpott family, the 30-hectare (74-acre) zoo is home to nearly 400 animals of 60 species, including Siberian tigers and lions.

It was first established in 1965 with only dogs, donkeys and a wild boar, according to the zoo's website, and is visited by 70,000 people a year.

Friday's escape comes two years after two lions broke out of their cages at a zoo in Leipzig in eastern Germany. One was shot dead and the other recaptured.