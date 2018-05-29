Image copyright EPA

A man has shot dead two police officers in the eastern Belgian city of Liège, Belgian media report.

Police told the BBC the attacker had been "neutralised" and that the situation is now under control.

According to the reports the suspect also took a woman hostage. It is not yet clear whether the woman was hurt or what condition the gunman is in.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning but details are still emerging and there is no indication of motive.