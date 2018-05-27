Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Conte is seen as a political novice

Italian PM-designate Giuseppe Conte has given up his bid to form a government amid reports the country's president vetoed his choice of economy minister.

The decision was announced after a meeting between the two men.

Mr Conte, a political novice, was chosen by two populist parties in an attempt to end 11 weeks of political deadlock.

Italy has been without a government since elections on 4 March, because no political group could form a majority.

Mr Conte took his list of cabinet choices to the President, Sergio Mattarella on Sunday evening in the hope of finally being able to form a coalition government.

But Mr Mattarella is reported to have rejected his candidate for economy minister, Paolo Savona, a known eurosceptic.