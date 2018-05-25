Image copyright An Garda Siochana Image caption Anastasia Kriegel

A 13-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of a teenager who was found dead in County Dublin.

Anastasia Kriegel's body was discovered in a disused farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan in County Dublin on Thursday.

The 14-year-old, who was known as Ana, was last seen at St Catherine's Park, a 200 acre wood, at 5:30pm on Monday.

Gardai said the boy will appear in court in Dublin on Friday evening.

A second boy arrested in connection with the investigation has been released without charge.