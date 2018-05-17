Image copyright An Garda Siochana Image caption Anastasia Kriegel has been missing since Monday evening

Gardai have found the body of 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel in a disused farmhouse in Lucan, County Dublin.

They are investigating circumstances surrounding the discovery on the Clonee Road at around 1pm BST on Thursday.

Anastasia, who was known as Ana, was last seen at St Catherine's Park, a 200 acre wood, at 5:30pm on Monday.

Gardai say they are treating the death as suspicious and are urging anyone who was in the area on Monday evening to come forward.

The scene is currently being preserved, pending a full Garda technical examination and the body remains at the scene.

The State Pathologist's Office and Garda Forensic Bureau have also been notified.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gardai found the body on Thursday afternoon

'Disused, vacant farmhouse'

Garda Superintendant John Gordon said the body was found as part of a search for the missing girl.

"During the course of that search, at approximately 1pm, they discovered a body in a disused, vacant farmhouse on the Clonee Road," he said.

"We believe the body to be that of Ana Kriegel, and are treating the death as suspicious."

It is not yet known if Ana died on the derelict premises.

'Extremely distressed'

Supt Gordon said Ana's family are "receiving a lot of support from An Garda Siochana but they are extremely distressed".

He added: "We are appealing to the public for their assistance at this time, we are appealing to anybody who was at St Catherine's Park from 5pm onwards or on the Clonee Road on Monday 14 May to contact the Garda's incident room at Lucan Garda station on 01 666 7300."