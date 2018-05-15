Image copyright PA Image caption Simon Coveney called on Israel to show restraint in the days ahead

The Republic of Ireland's minister for foreign affairs has met the Israeli ambassador after summoning him to express "outrage" at the deaths and injuries in Gaza.

Fifty-eight people were killed on Monday when Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinian protesters.

It was the deadliest day of violence in Gaza since a war in 2014.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney also called on Israel to show restraint in the hours and days ahead.

Ireland has called for an independent international investigation into the deaths, with the UN taking the lead.

The meeting between Mr Coveney and Israeli ambassador Zeev Bokar took place between 08:00 and O8:30 BST on Tuesday.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Israeli ambassador Zeev Bokar was summoned to meet Simon Coveney on Tuesday

In a statement released afterwards, a spokesperson for Mr Coveney said: "Our mission in Ramallah reports that emergency responders in Gaza and the Strips' health services are overwhelmed with the level of casualties.

"The health system was already facing major challenges due to lack of equipment and essential medicines."

The statement said that Ireland was also "very disturbed" by reports of injuries suffered by health workers. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported 211 attacks on those attending to the injured during mass demonstration at the border fence.

Funerals are to be held in Gaza for the 58 people killed.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces on Monday

The burials coincide with the 70th anniversary of what Palestinians call the Nakba - the mass displacement of Palestinians after Israel's creation.

Palestinian officials said that, as well as those killed, about 2,700 people were injured in Monday's violence - which they condemned as a massacre.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said his military was acting in self-defence against Gaza's Islamist rulers, Hamas, who he said wanted to destroy Israel.

But the United Nations human rights office was heavily critical of Israel's use of force.

"The mere fact of approaching a fence is not a lethal, life-threatening act, so that does not warrant being shot," spokesman Rupert Colville told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

"How much threat can a double amputee be making from the other side of a large fortified fence?" he added.