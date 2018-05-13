Image copyright Reuters Image caption Luigi di Maio: "It has been a very productive day"

The leader of Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement says he has agreed on a coalition programme with the right-wing League.

Luigi di Maio said on Sunday that negotiations were continuing over who would lead the prospective coalition but it had been a "productive day".

He added that the prime minister would not be a technocratic figurehead.

President Sergio Mattarella had set a Sunday deadline to break the stalemate after inconclusive elections in March.