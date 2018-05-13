Two critically injured in light aircraft crash

Image copyright RTE Image caption Two people were still in the plane when it crashed

A man and a seven-year-old boy have been critically injured following a light aircraft crash in County Offaly.

It happened at an area of bogland between Edenderry and Daingean on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí (Irish police) said the aircraft, which had 16 parachutists on board, took off from Clonbullogue Airfield at 14:45 BST.

All 16 jumped from the craft, however witnesses reported seeing the aircraft crash shortly afterwards.

Image copyright RTE Image caption The light aircraft took off from Clonbullogue Airfield on Sunday afternoon

Two people were still on board - the pilot and a seven-year-old boy.

Irish national broadcaster (RTÉ) reports that the pilot is from the UK.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit has confirmed it is investigating the circumstances of the crash.