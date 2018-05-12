Image copyright PSNI Image caption The incident happened at the junction of New Forge Road and Steps Road at about 22:30 BST

A 25-year-old man has died after he was knocked down in Magheralin in County Down on Friday.

The incident happened at the junction of New Forge Road and Steps Road at about 22:30 BST.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said it was "devastating news".

She added: "Eye-witnesses have said a large number of local people came to the young man's aid and were there to help comfort the family.

"I know that friends of the young man are just devastated and deeply traumatised".

Police are appealing for anyone who may have dash cam footage to come forward.