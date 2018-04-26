Image caption The forklift manufacturer is expanding its business

The Monaghan county-based machinery manufacturer Combilift is to create 200 jobs over the next three years at its new factory.

The company, which employs 550 people, draws about 10% of its workforce from Northern Ireland.

The new factory will allow the company to double its output over the next five years.

Combilift makes forklifts and other materials-handling equipment used by construction and logistics companies.

Its managing director Martin McVicar said a major challenge for the company is the uncertainty of Brexit.

He sources components and materials from Northern Ireland and Great Britain and sells into those markets.