Image copyright Reuters Image caption Protesters gathered outside the court in Pamplona with banners: "[Justice] I believe you"

Five men accused of gang-raping an 18-year-old woman in Spain have each been sentenced to nine years in jail, in a high-profile case that sparked outrage.

The men, in their late 20s, filmed the attack during Pamplona's San Fermín bull-running festival in July 2016.

They posted messages in a WhatsApp group celebrating the sexual act and promising to share the videos.

The men can appeal. Women activists had criticised the trial, saying it showed signs of "patriarchal justice".

Dozens of people gathered outside the court in the northern city of Pamplona, some carrying banners reading "No is no" and "[Justice] I believe you" as the verdict was read out.

The men have been detained since July 2016. Judge Francisco Cobo said they were found guilty of sexual abuse.

What is the case?

Videos of the late-night encounter between the men and the young woman from Madrid showed how they wandered the streets among other drunken revellers before two of the men led her into the basement block of flats by the hand.

According to a police report, the men - who belonged to a WhatsApp group called "La manada", or "wolf pack" - surrounded the woman in a small alcove, removed her clothes and had unprotected penetrative sex.

Some of them filmed the sexual act on their phones - there were seven videos, totalling 96 seconds.

The alleged victim maintained a "passive or neutral" attitude throughout the scene, keeping her eyes closed at all times, the police report said.

The woman was found in a reportedly distraught state by a couple in the street outside the scene of the attack. She told the court she was still having psychological treatment to deal with trauma.

Some of them were found to be in a video in which they apparently abuse another woman, who seemed to be unconscious.