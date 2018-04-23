Image copyright Belgian/French police

A Belgian court has convicted Salah Abdeslam, the sole surviving suspect from the 2015 Paris terror attacks, over a gunfight that led to his arrest.

Abdeslam and co-defendant Sofien Ayari were both found guilty of terror-related charges of attempted murder.

They fired on officers who raided a flat in Brussels in 2016. Abdeslam, 28, had been on the run for four months.

He is being held in a jail in France and is due to face trial there over the Paris attacks themselves.

He has refused to answer questions from the judge in the trial in Brussels, and eventually refused to attend the hearings.

Neither he nor Ayari, 24, was in court as the verdict was read out on Monday.

The judge said that "there can be no doubt" about the two men's involvement with "radicalism".

The court will sentence them later. Prosecutors requested 20-year jail terms for both.