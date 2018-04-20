Swedish DJ Avicii dies at 28

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption DJ Avicii - real name Tim Bergling - died on Friday, his representative announced

Swedish DJ Avicii, who has collaborated with the likes of Madonna and Coldplay, has died in Oman at the age of 28.

Avicii's hit singles include Wake Me Up, Hey Brother, and recently, Lonely Together with Rita Ora.

His representative said in a statement: "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii.

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time."

Other leading electronic artists wrote tributes to Bergling after the news of his death.

Avicii announced his retirement from touring in 2016.

"I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist," he said at the time.

He later announced a return to the studio, and released a new self-titled EP in 2017.