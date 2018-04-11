Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Vojislav Seselj said in 2016 that he did not feel guilty of anything

A UN court has overturned the acquittal of Serbian ultra-nationalist Vojislav Seselj for crimes committed during the 1990s Balkans conflict.

Appeal court judges in The Hague found him guilty of crimes against humanity, and sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

Seselj was acquitted two years ago of nine war crimes and crimes against humanity, following a trial lasting more than eight years.

He will not return to custody as he has served 12 years in pre-trial detention.

The presiding judge Theodor Meron told the court that Seselj was guilty "of instigating persecution, deportation and other inhumane acts".

The tribunal ruled that a single speech to Serb crowds in May 1992 by the prominent ultra-nationalist politician had been the spark for atrocities against ethnic-Croats in part of the Vojvodina province.

The Serbian Radical Party leader had said triumphantly following his acquittal ruling in March 2016: "I do not feel guilty of anything."