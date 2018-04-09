Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Viktor Orban: Election win is a chance to defend Hungary

A key German minister says the EU must drop its "arrogance and condescension" towards Hungary, where Eurosceptic PM Viktor Orban has just won re-election.

Interior Minister Horst Seehofer wants curbs on Muslim migration to the EU, and Mr Orban sees himself as a defender of "Christian" Europe.

It is a tense time in EU-Hungary relations, as Mr Orban is defying EU migration and rule-of-law policies.

Anti-EU politicians, including France's Marine Le Pen, also welcomed his win.

Mr Orban, 54, campaigned on a Eurosceptic, anti-immigration platform.

His Fidesz party is on course to win a two-thirds majority in parliament, as it did in two previous elections.

Poland's nationalist government shares Mr Orban's view that Muslim migrants threaten Europe's "Christian" heritage.

They, along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, refuse to take in Eritrean and Syrian refugees who are currently living in overcrowded camps in Italy and Greece, awaiting relocation under an EU quota scheme.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki congratulated Mr Orban, saying "the path of reform is never easy", but "the support of the majority of society shows that it is worth making this effort".

Mr Orban was also congratulated by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP), the biggest bloc in the European Parliament. Fidesz is a member of that group, despite the policy disputes.

The parliament's liberal leader Guy Verhofstadt tweeted that "by congratulating Orban without calling on him to respect European values, the EPP legitimises his vile campaign, his attack on the rule of law & attempt to install authoritarianism".

Last month, Mr Seehofer spoke out against Chancellor Angela Merkel's liberal migration policy, saying "Islam does not belong" to Germany. His language echoed that of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD).

He also wants migrants to be kept in so-called "anchor centres" for up to 18 months while their asylum requests are processed.

But Mr Seehofer's Bavarian CSU party remains a vital ally of Mrs Merkel's Christian Democrats.

The migrant crisis of 2015-2016 saw more than a million migrants - many of them refugees from the wars in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan - reach Germany.

Mrs Merkel's "we can manage" response riled many conservative Germans, but others reached out to help the asylum seekers.

How did the result play out?

Voter turnout reached a near-record 69%.

With almost all votes counted, the nationalist Jobbik party is in second place with 20%. The Socialists are in third with 12%, and the LMP, Hungary's main Green Party, is in fourth with 7%.

The leaders of the second and third-placed parties have resigned.

Orban keeps the provinces but loses the youth vote

By the BBC's Budapest Correspondent Nick Thorpe

As Fidesz paints the map of Hungary orange (its colour) once again, preliminary results show it will reach the 133 seats in the 199 seat parliament needed for a constitutional two-thirds majority. It won two-thirds victories at both previous elections, in 2010 and 2014.

The prime minister's party won in most rural constituencies and in provincial towns, while opposition parties took most seats in the capital, Budapest.

Mr Orban's legitimacy on a European level will probably be strengthened, as nationalist parties across the continent take heart from his victory.

Fidesz did lose a large part of the youth vote. The next government can be expected to include younger ministers in an attempt to address this problem.

The result spells trouble ahead for civil society groups which campaign for human rights and against corruption, and for critical media. Viktor Orban has promised a "settling of accounts - moral, politically, and legally" with his opponents.

What are Orban's policies?

The election campaign was dominated by immigration, with Mr Orban promising to defend the country's borders and block migration by Muslims.

In 2015, Hungary built a fence along its borders with Serbia and Croatia to stop illegal migrants.

The prime minister refused to debate publicly with his opponents or speak to the independent media, speaking instead at rallies for his supporters.

"Migration is like rust that slowly but surely would consume Hungary," Mr Orban said at his final rally on Friday.

Mr Orban has promised to cut income taxes and pass pro-growth economic policies.

His administration has presided over strong economic growth, which he had argued would be threatened under the opposition.

