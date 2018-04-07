Image copyright Daniel Kollenberg Image caption Police have warned people to stay away from the area

Several people have been been killed in the city of Muenster, in western Germany after a van drove into pedestrians.

The driver of the vehicle has killed himself, police said.

About 30 people are reported injured in the incident, which occurred near the Kiepenkerl statue in the old town.

Police asked people to avoid the city centre while they respond to the incident.

There is a restaurant located in the vicinity of the Kiepenkerl statue and photographs posted on social media showed tables and chairs strewn at the scene.

In December 2016, a lorry ploughed into a crowd at at Christmas market in the German capital, Berlin, killing 12 people.

