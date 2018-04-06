Freed ex-Catalan leader calls for dialogue

Catalan ex-leader Carles Puigdemont has called for immediate dialogue after leaving jail on bail in Germany.

So far, he and other separatists had received only a "repressive response" from Spanish authorities, he said.

He was arrested in northern Germany last month while travelling from Denmark on his way to Belgium, where he lives in self-imposed exile.

The former Catalan leader is wanted in Spain on sedition and other charges over last year's independence vote.

But a German court has warned he could still face extradition.

