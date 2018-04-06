Viktor Orban: The man who thinks Europe is being invaded
- 6 April 2018
Viktor Orban presents himself as the defender of Hungary and Europe against Muslim migrants.
He hopes to win a third consecutive term as a prime minister who puts national sovereignty before everything else. But critics attack him as a racist and an authoritarian.
What will it mean for Europe if he wins again?