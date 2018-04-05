A gunman has shot and killed four teaching staff at a university in Eskisehir in north-western Turkey.

Turkish media say the attacker is a research fellow at the city's Osmangazi University and has been detained.

Those killed were a deputy dean, a faculty secretary and two lecturers, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. Three others were wounded in the attack, according to CNN Turk.

The gunman's motive is not clear but he reportedly surrendered willingly.

Police are currently questioning the assailant.

In a statement, the university's rector said those killed were the deputy dean of the education faculty, Mikail Yalcin; the faculty's secretary, Fatih Ozmutlu; lecturer Serdar Caglak; and assistant lecturer Yasir Armagan.

The attacker first raided the dean's room and shot a person there, according to university rector Hasan Gonen.

He then shot three other staff in the upper floors of the building before leaving, Mr Gonen told CNN Turk.

Television footage showed emergency workers at the scene, attending to students and teachers who were in a state of shock.

Pro-government media outlet Sabah reported that the research assistant had been dismissed previously from his duty as part of an investigation on what the government calls the Fethullahist Terrorist Organisation, according to BBC Monitoring.