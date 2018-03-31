French fairground ride hurls man to death

Image copyright Prefet de region Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes

A spinning carousel has crashed to the ground at a fairground in south-eastern France killing a man, and injuring 12 other people.

The 40-year-old man was riding in one of several pods on the attraction in Neuville-sur-Saone, north of Lyon.

Deputy mayor Laurent Buffard blamed a technical fault for the accident which he described as tragic.

"The carousel fell suddenly and hit the ground hard," he told French radio. The man who died was thrown out on impact.

Four children were among those treated by medical staff, including an eight-year-old boy who was taken to hospital, local officials say.

The man in charge of the ride is in police custody and an investigation is under way.

Psychological counsellors were also sent to the scene and a local authority building was opened to treat those in shock.

The fair was shut down.