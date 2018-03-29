Driver tries to ram group of French soldiers

A driver is on the run after trying to ram a car into a group of soldiers who were jogging near their barracks in south-eastern France.

Soldiers of the 93rd Mountain Artillery Regiment managed to avoid the oncoming vehicle in Varces-Allières-et-Risset, near Grenoble.

Gendarmerie have sent out patrols nearby to check number plates. The car is reportedly a stolen Peugeot 208.

Police are not yet speculating about a motive for the attack.

The incident follows a hostage-taking at a supermarket in the south-western town of Trèbes, near Carcassonne, on 23 March.

A memorial service was held in Paris on Wednesday for Lt Col Arnaud Beltrame, a police officer who died after swapping himself for a hostage in the attack.

He and the three other victims will be laid to rest on Thursday. The 25-year-old gunman, who said he was acting on behalf of the Islamic State group, was shot dead by police.

French army spokesman Colonel Benoît Brulon confirmed Thursday's attack, saying the man had "verbally threatened" some soldiers who were out jogging, before driving at a second group of running troops.

The soldiers managed to get back onto the pavement out of the way of the car, which sped off after the attack.

Gendarmerie have cordoned off the area and begun searching for the man, while the military has reinforced security around the barracks, Mr Brulon said.

France remains on high alert after a number of terror attacks in recent years, although in October last year President Macron lifted a state of emergency in place since 2015.