Image copyright AFP Image caption Funerals of some of the 27 identified victims of the devastating fire are being held

The first funerals are taking place for those who died in the shopping centre fire in the Siberian city of Kemerovo.

At least 64 people died in the blaze on Sunday, 41 of them children. Relatives say dozens of people are still missing.

Wednesday has been declared a day of national mourning, and vigils have been held across Russia.

Thousands of people protested in Kemerovo on Tuesday amid anger over alleged safety failings at the leisure complex where the fire broke out.

Investigators say the fire alarm was broken and exits blocked, and President Vladimir Putin - who visited Kemerovo on Tuesday - has blamed "criminal negligence" for the blaze.

Security guards, supposed to help with any emergency evacuation, were among the first to flee when the fire broke out.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the fire.

Wednesday's funerals - for some of the 27 identified victims - included those of a grandmother and two children.

Mourners lit candles and laid flowers and toys. One message read: "Children, forgive us."

A priest told those gathered: "This tragedy is made worse by the fact that children became victims of the blaze. Great grief is upon all of us and there are no words that would express our common pain."

Many children became victims because they were using entertainment facilities at the top of the mall, including a cinema whose doors are said to have been locked.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Two-thirds of the dead are believed to be children - the youngest only two years old

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Some of the victims were locked in the cinema on the top floor of the shopping centre

Image copyright AFP Image caption Flags at the Kremlin and all over Russia flew at half-mast

To mark the national day of mourning, flags are flying at half mast and television shows were broadcast showing a black ribbon or statement of mourning.

In the upper house of parliament, senators wore black and rose to honour the victims at the beginning of Wednesday's session.

Entertainment events have been cancelled across the region.

While President Putin has been scathing in his criticism of errors that apparently led to the blaze, local officials have been less forthcoming.

Regional Governor Aman Tuleyev - whose niece was reportedly killed in the fire - has stayed away from the protests, where some are calling for his resignation.

He and deputy officials have also suggested the protests are being hijacked by opposition supporters hungry for publicity.