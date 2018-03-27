Image copyright PA Image caption Simon Coveney said the attack was an 'affront to the international rules-based system on which we all depend for our security'

A Russian diplomat is to be expelled following the Salisbury nerve agent attack, the Irish foreign minister has confirmed.

The Republic of Ireland is one of 20 countries to have taken action against Russia.

Russia has denied any role in the attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, earlier this month.

In a statement, Simon Coveney said the incident was a "grave challenge to our shared security".

"The use of chemical weapons, including the use of any toxic chemicals as weapons, by anyone, anywhere, is particularly shocking and abhorrent," he said.

Diplomat must leave

"The attack in Salisbury was not just an attack against the United Kingdom, but an affront to the international rules-based system on which we all depend for our security and wellbeing."

The minister said the Russian ambassador to Ireland had been informed that a member of staff with diplomatic status was to have that status terminated and must leave Ireland.

There are currently 17 diplomats based at the Russian embassy in Rathgar, Dublin and the individual facing expulsion has been given nine days to leave.

The Republic's move is in line with actions of 16 EU members states as well as the United States, Canada and Australia.

EU leaders agreed unanimously last week it was highly likely Russia was behind the nerve-agent poisoning.

Britain has already expelled 23 Russian diplomats, with Moscow retaliating with a tit-for-tat move.