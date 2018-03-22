Image copyright Unipetrol Image caption Unipetrol, which owns the plant in Kralupy nad Vltavou, is one of the largest oil distributing companies and producer of plastics in the Czech Republic

Six people have been killed in an explosion at chemical plant in the Czech Republic.

The blast happened about at a Unipetrol facility in the town of Kralupy nad Vltavou, north of the capital, Prague.

"We have received information about six dead and several others seriously injured," regional fire service spokeswoman Vladimira Kerekova told CTK news agency.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known.

It is thought to have struck at about 10:00 local time (09:00 GMT) on the northern outskirts of the town.

In a brief statement, Unipetrol said a fire broke out in a storage tank and that there was no further danger. Czech TV said there was no risk to residents in Kralupy as the town was some distance from the plant.

Unipetrol is one of the largest oil distributing companies and producer of plastics in the Czech Republic.

The plant manufactures toughened polystyrene as well as synthetic rubber for shoes and sports equipment.