'Serious fire' at hotel in Dublin

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption The fire is several storeys up in the Metro Hotel building in Ballymun in Dublin

There is a serious fire at a hotel in the Ballymun area of Dublin.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reports that the blaze is several storeys up in the Metro Hotel building.

Eight fire engines from Dublin Fire Brigade are in attendance.

The blaze is believed to have started at about 20:00 GMT. Around 150 guests who were staying at the hotel have been accounted for, as well as those living there.

The fire broke out in a private residence on the 13th floor above the hotel, before spreading to other floors.

Gardaí (Irish police) are at the scene and traffic diversions are in place.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Several fire engines are at the scene of the blaze

A Dublin Region Homeless Executive spokesperson said there were no homeless families being accommodated at the hotel.

RTÉ said the hotel had been used as temporary, homeless accommodation in recent years, but that "no families" are "living there currently".