Digger in McDonald's 'drive-thru' robbery

Image copyright Dave Mullan Image caption The raid happened in the early hours of Tuesday morning

A digger has been used in an early morning attempted robbery on a McDonald's restaurant in County Limerick.

The incident happened at the fast food outlet on the Dublin Road, Castletroy, at about 02:50.

Image copyright Dave Mullan Image caption The would-be-thieves left empty handed

Gardaí (Irish police) said nothing was stolen. The would-be thieves fled, abandoning the JCB telehandler at the scene.

Image copyright Dave Mullan Image caption The digger caused considerable damage to the fast food outlet

The JCB rammed the entrance of the restaurant causing considerable damage.

There are no reports of any arrests.

The McDonalds in Castletroy previously hit the headlines after a camel was photographed apparently queuing at its drive-through window in 2016.