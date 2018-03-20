Digger in McDonald's 'drive-thru' robbery
A digger has been used in an early morning attempted robbery on a McDonald's restaurant in County Limerick.
The incident happened at the fast food outlet on the Dublin Road, Castletroy, at about 02:50.
Gardaí (Irish police) said nothing was stolen. The would-be thieves fled, abandoning the JCB telehandler at the scene.
The JCB rammed the entrance of the restaurant causing considerable damage.
There are no reports of any arrests.
The McDonalds in Castletroy previously hit the headlines after a camel was photographed apparently queuing at its drive-through window in 2016.