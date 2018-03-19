Image copyright Getty Images

Turkish police say they have seized 1.4kg (3lb) of radioactive material during an anti-smuggling operation in the capital, Ankara.

The element, known as Californium, was found when a car was searched in the Pursaklar suburb of the city, NTV news channel reported.

Four people in the car were detained.

Police said the suspects were believed to be part of a group that had planned to sell the material for more than $70m (£49m).

It is not clear where the Californium originated.

The seized material was taken to the Turkish Atomic Energy Authority (TAEK) for further examination, NTV said.

Californium is believed to be produced only in the US and Russia. It is used in nuclear reactors, in portable metal detectors and also in medicine to treat some forms of cancer.

The element was first synthesized by a university laboratory in the US state of California in 1950.