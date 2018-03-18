Russia election: Food and 'polar bears' in polling stations

Colourful scenes as Russians vote in a presidential election Vladimir Putin is expected to win.

  • Voting in Kazansky railway terminal in Moscow, Russia, on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    Russians have been voting in an election that is expected to see Vladimir Putin returned for a fourth term as president. This polling station is in Moscow's Kazansky railway station.

  • Members of the 'Polar Bear' winter swimming club vote in Barnaul, Russia, on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    More than 100 million Russians are eligible to cast their ballots. These voters are members of the "Polar Bear" swimming club in Barnaul, south-west Russia.

  • Russian soldiers line up t vote in Sertolovo, outside St Petersburg, Russia, on 18 March 2018 EPA

    Election officials say turnout is high, but independent observers say there have been some reports of voting irregularities.

  • People queue for food at a polling station in Kazan, Russia, on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    There have been enticements to turn out. These voters were offered food at a polling station in Kazan. Other polling centres reportedly held events with prizes such as smartphones and bicycles.

  • Election officials carry mobile ballot boxes in Smolensk region, Russia, on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    And for those voters who couldn't get to a polling station the ballot box was taken to them - like here in Smolensk.

  • Presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak votes in Moscow on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    There are seven other candidates vying with Mr Putin for the presidency, though none are expected to beat him. Ksenia Sobchak, a former reality TV host, is the only woman in the field.

  • Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, barred from taking part in the election, has his make-up applied before taking part in a live broadcast in Moscow on 18 March 2018 Reuters

    The main opposition leader Alexei Navalny, here about to take part in a live broadcast, was barred from standing because of a fraud conviction he says is politically motivated.

  • Vladimir Putin votes in Moscow on 18 March 2018 AFP

    Mr Putin, speaking as he went to vote in Moscow, said he would view as a success any result that gave him the "right to perform the duties of president".