Image copyright Reuters Image caption Demonstrators are calling for early elections

About 65,000 people have attended anti-government protests held in Slovakia for the third consecutive week.

The rally comes after journalist Jan Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kusnirova were killed, leading Prime Minister Robert Fico to resign.

Demonstrators are calling for early elections, saying the outgoing prime minister will hold onto power.

Mr Fico said his coalition government had a mandate to serve its full four-year term, which ends in 2020.

Mr Kuciak was investigating alleged political corruption linked to Italian organised crime.

His final unfinished story was published after his death in late February, stoking public anger against a government widely seen as failing to tackle corruption.

There were protests in 35 cities across the country on Friday.

But protests in the second city of Kosice seem to have been smaller than last week's, BBC correspondent Rob Cameron reports.