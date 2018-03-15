Image copyright YAKUTIAMEDIA.RU Image caption The precious cargo rained down on the runway

There has been shock at an airport in far east Russia after bars of precious metal rained down onto the runway.

A plane laden with tonnes of gold-silver alloy was taking off from Yakutsk airport in Siberia when a loading hatch broke off.

Some 200 bars, each weighing about 20kg (44 pounds), were then scattered across the runway.

All of the bars have now been recovered, a spokesman for the Canadian mine owner told news agency Interfax.

Image copyright yakutiamedia.ru Image caption Each bar is believed to weigh 20kg

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Image copyright yakutiamedia.ru Image caption Police sealed off the area

