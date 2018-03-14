Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A strict macrobiotic diet tends to rely heavily on whole grains such as brown rice

Police in Italy say they have broken up a "psycho sect" that enslaved members by forcing them to adhere to a strict macrobiotic diet and cut off contact with the outside world.

Five people are under investigation over allegations including maltreatment and tax evasion.

Among the suspects is a business mogul who is accused of manipulating followers of the diet he created.

Mario Pianesi reportedly told victims Ma.Pi. would provide miracle cures.

The investigation started in 2013 after a young woman left the sect and denounced its head to police.

They found that as well as having to pay for the diet and give donations, members were coerced into working long hours with next to no pay.

Mr Pianesi, a well-known macrobiotics entrepreneur in Italy, is said to have given long speeches espousing the doctrine of his diet and brainwashing followers.

The weight of one woman dropped to 35kg (77lb) as a result of adhering to his rigid regime, local media report.

Investigators said sect leaders specifically manipulated people with mental health problems, persuading them to turn away from traditional medicine.

The allegations include criminal organisation with the aim of reducing people to slavery.

The accused have not responded publicly.

What is a macrobiotic diet?