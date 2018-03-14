Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has said he is prepared to resign if the president accepts that the current coalition can continue for the rest of its term without early elections.

Mr Fico said he was ready to present a candidate for PM from his party.

It comes amid a political scandal caused by the murder of a journalist.

Jan Kuciak was investigating government corruption when he was killed. His fiancée Martina Kusnirova was also murdered in an attack at their home.

"Today I have offered my resignation to the president of the republic," Mr Fico told a news briefing. "If the president accepts it, I am ready to resign tomorrow."