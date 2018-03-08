Image copyright EPA Image caption The attack happened in Vienna's Second District on Wednesday evening

Police in Austria are investigating after three members of the same family suffered life-threatening injuries in a knife attack on a street in Vienna.

The father, mother and daughter, 17, all of them Austrian citizens, are in hospital after the attack near Prater Park on Wednesday evening.

The attacker fled and the motive and details are unclear.

A Chechen man, 20, was also injured after being stabbed near the scene later.

Police arrested an Afghan national in relation to that attack but say it is unclear if he was involved in the first incident, which occurred on the city's Praterstrasse shopping street.

He was searched by officers who found he had two knives, the Kleine Zeitung newspaper reports.

"At the moment, what we know for certain is that there was a knife attack at roughly 19:45 [18:45 GMT]," police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer said.

"According to witnesses a man attacked three people. All three were seriously injured and are in a life-threatening condition.

"Half an hour later, there was another attack and here a person was also seriously injured and their life is in danger.

"We do not know to what extent there is a connection here and any motive remains unclear."

Both attacks occurred in Vienna's Second District which houses much of the city's Jewish community.

The area includes the well-known Prater Park as well as the Praterstern transport hub.