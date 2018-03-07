Europe

Chechnya helicopter crash kills at least seven

  • 7 March 2018
A Russian Mil Mi-8 helicopter. Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency
Image caption A military version of the Mi-8 helicopter - reportedly the type of aircraft that crashed in Chechnya

At least seven people have been killed in a helicopter crash in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya, local media report.

The aircraft reportedly belonged to the Border Guard Service.

"Indeed, a helicopter has crashed in the south of Chechnya," a law enforcement officer told Interfax news agency.

According to the Meduza news website, the vehicle was an Mi-8 helicopter.

Chechnya has been the scene of an Islamist insurgency against the Russian state, although the violence has died down in recent years.

The Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, is a key Putin ally who has been placed under sanctions by the US for alleged human rights abuses.

The Kremlin dubbed the financial restrictions "illegal" and "unfriendly".

