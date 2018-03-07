Chechnya helicopter crash kills at least seven
At least seven people have been killed in a helicopter crash in the southern Russian republic of Chechnya, local media report.
The aircraft reportedly belonged to the Border Guard Service.
"Indeed, a helicopter has crashed in the south of Chechnya," a law enforcement officer told Interfax news agency.
According to the Meduza news website, the vehicle was an Mi-8 helicopter.
Chechnya has been the scene of an Islamist insurgency against the Russian state, although the violence has died down in recent years.
The Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, is a key Putin ally who has been placed under sanctions by the US for alleged human rights abuses.
The Kremlin dubbed the financial restrictions "illegal" and "unfriendly".