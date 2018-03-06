Russian plane crash in Syria 'kills 32'
A Russian transport plane has crashed in Syria killing all 26 passengers and six crew members believed to have been on board, the defence ministry says.
The An-26 plane crashed during landing at Hmeimim airbase, near the Syrian coastal city of Latakia, the ministry is quoted as saying by Russian media.
The plane was not fired upon, Russia says, and preliminary data suggests a technical malfunction could have caused the crash.
An investigation is now under way.
On 7 January, Russian forces said they had foiled a drone attack on Hmeimim.
This was just a week after Russian warplanes were damaged at the airbase in a rebel mortar attack.
What is known about Tuesday's crash?
The Russian defence ministry says the plane crashed at about 15:00 Moscow Time (12:00 GMT).
It says the plane went down about 500m (1640ft) from the runway.
A special commission is to be set up to investigate the crash.
What is Hmeimin?
It is Russia's main base for air strikes on rebel groups in Syria - strikes that have enabled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces to recover much lost ground.
Russian strikes are said to have killed many civilians - though Moscow insists that it only targets rebel "terrorist" fighters.
What are Russia's air force losses in Syria?
Russia launched its military operation in September 2015, saying it was acting upon a request by President Assad.
Here are the confirmed air force losses:
- Feb 2018: A Sukhoi-25 warplane is shot down in a rebel-held area in north-western province of Idlib. The pilots ejects but later dies in a ground fight
- Dec 2017: Shelling damages several planes at the Hmeimim airbase, with two Russian servicemen killed
- Dec 2016: A Tu-154 carrying 92 people - including army musicians - crashes into the Black Sea after taking off for Syria from Sochi, killing all on board
- Aug 2016: All five people on board a helicopter are killed when it is shot down over Idlib
- Nov 2015: Turkish warplanes shoot down a Sukhoi-24. One pilot is killed, the other rescued. The incident sparks a severe deterioration of bilateral relations