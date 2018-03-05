Image copyright AP Image caption Col Skripal was convicted of "high treason in the form of espionage" by Moscow's military court in August 2006

Sergei Skripal is a retired Russian military intelligence (GRU) colonel who was sentenced in 2006 to 13 years in prison, accused of spying for Britain.

He was convicted, and later pardoned, for passing the identities of Russian secret agents in Europe to the UK's Secret Intelligence Service (MI6).

Russia claimed MI6 had paid him $100,000 for the information, which he had been supplying since the 1990s.

But he was one of four prisoners Moscow swapped for spies in the US in 2010.

Col Skripal, now believed to be 66, was later flown to Britain.

What were the charges against him?

Col Skripal was convicted of "high treason in the form of espionage" by Moscow's military court in August 2006. He was stripped of all his titles and awards.

He was alleged by the Russian security service (FSB) to have begun working for the British secret services while serving in the army in the 1990s.

He had been passing information classified as state secrets and been paid for the work by MI6, the FSB claimed.

Col Skripal pleaded guilty at his trial and co-operated with investigators, reports said at the time.

What about the prisoner swap?

In July 2010, Col Skripal was pardoned by Russia's then-President Dmitry Medvedev.

He was later released together with three other individuals serving time in Russian prisons in exchange for 10 Russian spies arrested by the FBI.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Anna Chapman went on to work on Russian TV

Among them was Anna Chapman, who had previously lived in Britain and gained citizenship.

Dubbed by the media as "Russia's most glamorous secret agent", she went to present a weekly show on Russian TV, worked as a model and was employed by the Russian government as head of a youth council.

After the swap at Austria's Vienna airport, Col Skripal came to Britain and has kept a low profile for the last eight years.