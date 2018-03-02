France avalanche: Four die in southern Alps
At least four people have been killed in an avalanche in south-east France, police say.
The avalanche hit near the ski resort of Entraunes, in the French Alps near the border with Italy, at around 13:00 local time (12:00 GMT).
One person is thought to be missing and another is injured.
The avalanche struck in an area where people were skiing off-piste near the Mercantour national park, local media report.
A mountain rescue was underway on Friday afternoon, local officials said.
There have been a number of deadly avalanches in the French Alps this winter, with 16 deaths recorded since the ski season began in November.
A father and daughter were swept away in an avalanche whilst skiing on a closed ski slope near Val d'Isere last week.
Four skiers were also killed last month while on off-piste slopes in the Pyrenees mountains in two separate avalanches.
How dangerous is off-piste skiing?
- Off-piste refers to any area not marked out and maintained for use by skiers
- These slopes are not groomed by snow ploughs, so rocks, precipices and cliffs may be hard to spot, especially in poor visibility
- Avalanches are a major risk as marked pistes are usually protected by controlled explosions and the use of snow ploughs
- But ski resorts do not have the same responsibilities for off-piste areas