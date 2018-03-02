Image copyright Reuters Image caption The cause is thought to be a defect in the building's power network

A fire has killed 24 people at a drug rehabilitation centre in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, officials say.

Television pictures showed flames leaping through barred windows of a single-storey wooden building.

The fire in a ward for bedridden patients was caused by a problem in the building's power network, a government statement said.

Thirty-one people were rescued during the incident, the General Prosecutor's office said.

Four people were taken to hospital, according to Azerbaijan's news agency APA.

Azeri President Ilham Aliyev visited the site of the fire, the Republican Narcological Centre, after it was extinguished, local media said.