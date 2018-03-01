Image copyright AFP

A French judge has opened a formal criminal investigation into Marine Le Pen's publication on Twitter of a series of grisly images in 2015.

The three images referred to the so-called Islamic State group and were captioned "Daesh is THIS!"

One showed the decapitated body of IS victim James Foley.

The far-right National Front leader later deleted that image amid the resultant outcry on social media and from Foley's family.

Ms Le Pen insisted she was unaware of the victim's identity.

The other images showed a tank running over a man in an orange jumpsuit, while another jumpsuit-clad man was shown in a cage being burned alive.

In November, a cross-party committee in the National Assembly decided to strip Ms Le Pen of her immunity as a deputy in France's lower house.

In theory, if found guilty she could face a heavy fine or even imprisonment according to French law.

She has also been placed under formal investigation over her alleged misuse of European Parliament funds while she was an MEP.

From a strong showing in much of her campaign to become president last year, Ms Le Pen's fortunes have floundered since - she lost badly to Emmanuel Macron and her party then fared badly in legislative elections.