In pictures: European cities shiver in Siberian snow blast

  • 26 February 2018

Rome sees snow for the first time in six years while other cities also have freezing weather.

  • A man runs during heavy snowfall in front of the Colosseum in Rome Reuters

    The rare snowfall in Rome did not stop this man from running next to the Colosseum. Freezing temperatures are expected to continue for a few days.

  • Tourists visit the Arch of Constantine during a snowfall in Rome AFP

    Tourists still visited the nearby Arch of Constantine. But not everyone was having fun as transport was disrupted and schools were closed.

  • People walk during a heavy snowfall at the Circus Maximus in Rome Reuters

    People enjoyed themselves at Rome's Circus Maximus. But train stations are now serving as emergency shelters for the homeless.

  • St Peter's Basilica is seen in the background as people enjoy the snow at the Circus Maximus in Rome Reuters

    St Peter's Basilica is seen in the background as people gather at the Circus Maximus

  • A young priest throws a snowball in St Peter's Square, Vatican Reuters

    A young priest plays in the snow in St Peter's Square. Chill winds from Siberia have put much of Europe in a deep freeze.

  • A thick blanket of snow lies on cars at a used car dealer in Rehna, Germany AFP

    Germany has also been hit by heavy snow and there are fears that shelters for the homeless in Berlin may fill to capacity.

  • Pedestrians pass pigeons along a snow-covered street in Pristina AFP

    Snow has also fallen across parts of France, Sweden and Austria. This street in Kosovo's capital Pristina was completely blanketed.

More on this story