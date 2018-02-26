Image copyright AFP Image caption A local election produced a rare setback for Hungarian PM Viktor Orban

Hungary's ruling conservative Fidesz party has suffered a shock defeat in a mayoral election seen as a popularity test for Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The southern town of Hodmezovasarhely was considered a Fidesz stronghold.

Peter Marki-Zay won with the backing of all main opposition parties. He got 57.5%, against 41.5% for Fidesz.

Hungary will hold national elections on 8 April, with Mr Orban seeking a third consecutive term. This setback for him is seen as nationally significant.

For years Fidesz has benefited from the fragmentation of opposition parties.

Mr Marki-Zay said the Hodmezovasarhely result set an "example of revolt" and showed Fidesz could be defeated by joining forces and overcoming apathy.

Mr Orban is in dispute with the European Union over his refusal to take in migrants - defying a relocation scheme - and constitutional changes which critics say undermine human rights.

