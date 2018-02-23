Image copyright AFP Image caption A UBS office in Zurich. Police said the situation was under control

Two people have been shot dead outside a branch of the UBS bank in the Swiss city of Zurich, police say.

Images in the Swiss media showed two bodies lying motionless, close together on a pavement.

There is a large police presence at the scene in the Europaallee area. Zurich police said the situation was now under control and that there was no danger to the public.

Eyewitnesses had reported four or five shots being fired.

The media images showed what appeared to be a pistol close to the hand of one of the bodies on the pavement.

Zurich police said the incident took place on Lagerstrasse.

The reasons behind the shooting remain unclear.