Violence erupted in Marseilles ahead of the England Russia match in June 2016

A Russian football hooligan wanted for attacking an England fan during the Euro 2016 riots in Marseilles has been arrested in Munich.

German police said they apprehended the 31-year-old suspect upon his arrival from Moscow.

The suspect was not named. Police said his victim suffered fractured bones and injuries to the brain and lungs.

He faces up to 15 years in jail in France for attempted homicide and grievous bodily harm.

German police only identified the victim as a 51-year-old England fan.

But Andrew Bache, from Portsmouth, was 51 when he was attacked during the tournament two years ago.

He suffered severe brain injuries and had to be placed in an induced coma, from which he has since emerged.

German federal police said the Russian suspect was identified following a joint investigation with British police over the course of almost a year and a half.

Police said the suspect had been the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by French authorities late last year.

He was arrested during a flight change at Munich airport, while on his way to Bilbao in Spain for a European League game.