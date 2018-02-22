Explosion at US embassy in Montenegro

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Police guard the embassy after the incident

There has been an explosion at the US Embassy in Montenegro, the government says.

An unknown person threw an explosive device into the embassy compound in the capital Podgorica, before killing himself, it tweeted.

It said the device thrown was likely a hand grenade and did not say if anyone else was hurt.

The US embassy earlier issued a security alert, advising citizens to stay away from the mission.

The explosion is reported to have taken place at midnight local time on Wednesday.

Police are investigating the incident and who might have been behind it.

Montenegro, home to about 630,000 people, emerged as a sovereign state after an independence referendum in 2006.

The vote heralded the end of the former Union of Serbia and Montenegro - itself created only three years earlier out of the remnants of the former Yugoslavia.