At least 10 people hit by Swiss avalanche

At least ten hikers have been swept away by an avalanche in Switzerland, according to local police in the Valais canton.

It happened at an altitude of 2,500 metres in an area called the Col de Fenestral, the spokesperson said.

A search is currently under way but there are no further details, he added.

The Alpine region is in the south of the country, towards the French border.

