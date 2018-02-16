Image copyright An Garda Síochána Image caption Joanne Lee, 38, had been missing since Tuesday

The woman whose body was found in a wardrobe at a house in Dublin on Thursday was Joanne Lee.

The 38-year-old was last seen on Tuesday and had been reported missing by her family.

Her body was discovered by Gardaí (Irish police) when they entered a house on Ranelagh Road on Thursday.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Ms Lee was found dead at a house in Ranelagh at about 15:45 local time on Thursday.

Ms Lee's uncle, John Curry, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that her family was devastated and her death "tore the soul out of us".