Body found in wardrobe was missing woman Joanne Lee

  • 16 February 2018
Joanne Lee Image copyright An Garda Síochána
Image caption Joanne Lee, 38, had been missing since Tuesday

The woman whose body was found in a wardrobe at a house in Dublin on Thursday was Joanne Lee.

The 38-year-old was last seen on Tuesday and had been reported missing by her family.

Her body was discovered by Gardaí (Irish police) when they entered a house on Ranelagh Road on Thursday.

Image copyright RTÉ
Image caption Ms Lee was found dead at a house in Ranelagh at about 15:45 local time on Thursday.

Ms Lee's uncle, John Curry, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that her family was devastated and her death "tore the soul out of us".

