Image copyright AFP/getty Image caption Deniz Yucel had been reporting on leaked emails

Die Welt journalist Deniz Yucel has been freed from jail in Turkey after a year in detention accused of spreading propaganda, German officials say.

His case was an irritant in German-Turkish relations, and on Thursday Chancellor Angela Merkel had pressed for his release.

Mr Yucel, 44, was arrested in Istanbul a year ago and accused of writing propaganda in support of terrorism.

Turkey labels separatist militants in the Kurdish community as "terrorists".

Mr Yucel was arrested after reporting that the Turkish energy minister's email account had been hacked. The journalist has both German and Turkish citizenship.

He is among more than 100 journalists and writers arrested in Turkey since the failed July 2016 coup attempt against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The authorities accuse them of links to the alleged coup mastermind - US-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen - or to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) rebels.

The German government's relations with Turkey - a Nato ally - have been strained because of Mr Erdogan's massive crackdown on opponents since the coup attempt.