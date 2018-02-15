Image copyright RTÉ Image caption RTÉ said it believes the woman's body was found in a wardrobe in the house

A house in Dublin has been cordoned off by Gardaí (Irish police) after a woman was found dead inside the property.

The discovery was made on Ranelagh Road at about 03:45 local time on Thursday.

Irish broadcaster, RTÉ, said it believes Gardaí found the woman's body in a wardrobe while they were searching for a missing person.

RTÉ added that a second person has been injured and was taken to hospital.

A Garda spokesman said they were "investigating all the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body" but he would not confirm if the death is being treated as suspicious at this stage in the investigation.

The state pathologist has been notified of the death.